MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the estimated 17,000 Ukrainian-Americans living in Minnesota, the last 24 hours have been filled with concern, as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

“This renewed invasion caused a lot of pain and fear and anxiety,” said Luda Anastazievsky, who moved to the United States from Mariupol, Ukraine, decades ago.

“I’m worried about my friends and relatives in Ukraine, in different locations all over Ukraine. I’m worried for their safety, their wellbeing, I’m worried this war will bring a lot of heartbreak.”

CBS News reported Thursday that the Russian invasion was coming from at least three fronts, including near the nation’s capital.

“I’m trying to see if Ukrainian military is able to defend the country, and with what success,” said Anastazievsky, who said she had struggled to eat or sleep since the invasion began. “I’m trying to see if my friends and family are safe, if they’re alive basically.”

27-year-old Andrii moved from Ukraine to the Twin Cities in July. His entire family lives about 30 miles from Ivano-Frankivsk International Airport, where recent video has shown significant destruction. He spoke with me through an interpreter about his emotions today for @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wTMG8Lrdxv — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) February 24, 2022

At Kramarczuk’s Sausage Company in northeast Minneapolis, the fear was also setting in. “Andrii” – a 27-year-old who preferred to only use his first name — moved to the United States from near Ivano-Frankivsk in July. Knowing only cursory English, Andrii shared his concerns through an interpreter.

“People are very worried about the situation,” he said. “We had a problem when the pandemic hit, all the shelves in the cases wherever you go, it was all empty. The same thing is going on right now at grocery stores in Ukraine. People are really worried about not having food. They’ve started buying all the stuff from the grocery stores not to stay hungry.”

Andrii says even going to work was a struggle knowing the situation back home.

“We’re all people,” he said. “Everyone wants to live in peace, you know? Nobody wants to have a war and like a fight against each other.”

“Nobody could really believe that Putin would have the audacity and the cruelty to attack an independent country,” Anastazievsky said. “Some people are panicking and they’re evacuating to safer parts of the country, except it’s unclear if there’s safer parts of the country right now because Russia is attacking on all sides.”