MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 cases have reached a mark that we haven’t seen since September. The seven-day positivity rate is now below 7%. The department of health is reporting 961 new cases across the state.

Late Friday afternoon, the CDC eased their mask guidelines, only recommending they be worn indoors in areas with high community transmission.

This comes one day after Minneapolis and St. Paul lifted its mask mandates, citing a decline in COVID cases.

WCCO checked in with Vertical Endeavors, a popular place for climbers, to see how it’s handling the change.

“We immediately lifted our requirements. We changed our signs out to say we recommend masks and social distancing,” Vertical Endeavors VP Dr. Tracy Paino said.

People now have the choice if they want to rock climb indoors with or without a mask.

“Guidelines are following the most up to date science and that’s something I feel comfortable with,” climber Juliette Lelchuk said.

Some were eager to embrace the change. Others say they’ll continue to be cautious.

“I still choose to wear one, partly because it’s habit, partly because I feel like it’s such an easy thing to do for me, it doesn’t impact my experience,” Marisa Newell said.

Paino says we’ve been down this road before, so he’s cautiously optimistic. But feels this will offer a boost to the business.

“It’s a positive sign to be able to say, masks are recommended – not required. If you feel like you want to wear your mask, wear your mask, socially distance, still be smart because it’s not over,” Paino said.

Not everyone has changed the mask policy. Many theaters and museums still require them. If you have any questions, it’s a good idea to check the policy before you go. Masks are still required in city buildings.