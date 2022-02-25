MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As Russian troops surround the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, people around the world are watching with interest and concern. Among them is a professor at St. John’s University who spent time in Russia and the former Soviet Union.

“In my younger and middle years I spent half of my life, not just in Russia, but the former Soviet Union,” said Nick Hayes.

As a journalist, Hayes said he watched political miracles come out of the Soviet Union. But he also witnessed the opposite.

“And I’ve seen nightmares like the one we are witnessing right now,” said Hayes. “I’m extremely shocked and worried.”

Now, Hayes teaches history and critical thinking at St. John’s University in Collegeville. He believes both topics are relevant to Russia. Hayes says President Vladimir Putin and others have long been bothered by the break-up of the Soviet Union and the advancement of NATO. They view Ukraine is a part of Russia.

“The heart of the matter is if you and I were to have a conversation with Russians on this topic we wouldn’t be able to complete a sentence before they would say- ‘It’s your fault. You Americans, why did you expand NATO eastward?’ That’s how they view this,” said Hayes.

Hayes is also worried that Putin could eventually set his sights on other countries such as Poland and Lithuania. But he does see a resolution in the form of internationally-monitored elections to restructure the boundaries of Ukraine.

“You carry out elections there would be some districts that would want to be part of Russia. There will be others that are ethnically Ukrainian and want to stay part of the new state,” said Hayes.

Hayes admits it’s not an easy solution, but one he believes the Russian government should consider before more lives are lost.

“They’ve shown a sovereign disregard for casualties among their own people and for their image abroad,” said Hayes.

Hayes said the U.S. sanctions imposed are aimed at the Russian elite and Russian banks and will have a trickle-down effect on the entire country.