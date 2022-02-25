MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officials say a major bridge in Minneapolis will be glowing blue and yellow in support of the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The Interstate 35W Bridge will be lit with the country’s colors Friday night and through the weekend.

“We stand united with Ukrainians here in Minnesota and around the world,” the Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a social media post.

The I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis will glow blue and yellow tonight and through the weekend in support of the people of Ukraine. 🇺🇦 We stand united with Ukrainians here in Minnesota and around the world. pic.twitter.com/TpEl1i1eBu — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) February 25, 2022

Many monuments and landmarks throughout the world have reportedly been lit up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine, including the Colosseum in Italy and the city hall building in Paris, France.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Minnesotans and those of Ukrainian descent stood together on a bitterly cold evening outside St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Mayor Jacob Frey spoke at the rally, telling everyone that Minneapolis stands with Ukraine, before sharing how his family heritage traces back to the country now swarmed by a Russian invasion.

Supporters with ties to other European nations came out as well, with two Lithuanian flags mixed in with Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flag that swung through the air. A reminder that their country currently is Russia’s crosshairs is not alone.

CBS News reported Thursday that the Russian invasion was coming from at least three fronts, including near the nation’s capital.