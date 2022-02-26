Originally published Feb. 25, 2022
CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Chaska say they arrested a motorist who crashed while they were four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
According to police, the driver was arrested Friday morning after they crashed into another vehicle.
According to police, the driver was arrested Friday morning after they crashed into another vehicle.

"They provided a breath sample of .341%," police said. "At 9:30 a.m."
Police say no one was injured.
We just arrested a driver for DWI after they crashed into another vehicle. They provided a breath sample of .341%. At 9:30am. #DriverSober
— Chaska Police Department (@ChaskaPD) February 25, 2022
Police say no one was injured.

"Please drive sober. Your life and others' depends on it," police said.
Minnesota’s legal blood alcohol limit is 0.08%.