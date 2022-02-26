BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A dramatic police chase in Brooklyn Park ended with the suspect smashing into two squad cars and leaving a sea of bullet holes in his wake.

It started on the 6600 block of 83rd Court. On Thursday morning, police received multiple calls of gunshots, including from one man who had been shot in the leg.

As police arrived the shooter burst through his garage door, and the chase began.

“Road conditions were very poor,” Brooklyn Park Police deputy chief Mark Bruley said. “It was complete glare ice. So it was very difficult for the officer to do a pursuit intervention technique to stop that pursuit.”

After a failed PIT maneuver, the driver rammed into two squad cars. SWAT arrived, and Terry Johnson was arrested and charged with two weapons charges and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

“It’s daily that people just flee the police,” said Bruley. “And part of that is because there’s no accountability to it. In this case, the county attorney didn’t even charge the fleeing.”

The two officers involved in the crash suffered concussions.

The incident left a sea of bullet holes. Witnesses say Johnson was shooting through his windows and walls. His next door neighbor — who didn’t want to be named — was preparing for a job interview, when bullets pierced her home.

“If I had been sleeping for another 20 minutes, yeah, I could have been shot while in bed,” they said.

The neighbor is moving out right away, but says this is the first incident of its kind in the neighborhood.

Police say roughly 40 rounds were shot during the chase.

The man was who hit the leg is recovering at the hospital.