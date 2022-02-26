Originally published on Feb. 25, 2022
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — The Prior Lake High School girls’ basketball team will forfeit its final game and first-round playoff match after a player found a racist note in her gym bag.
The team’s coach, Demondi Johnson, has also announced his resignation on Twitter, saying he hopes whoever left the note can “heal their hearts of hatred.”
— Demondi Johnson (@DemondiJ) February 24, 2022
The decision to end the girls’ basketball season comes the same week that St. Louis Park and Robbinsdale school districts announced they’ll no longer play against New Prague High after that school’s athletes and fans reportedly made racial taunts toward boys’ hockey and girls’ basketball players during separate games earlier this month.
