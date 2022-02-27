MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a double shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Powderhorn Park.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of 10th Avenue South at about 3:42 p.m. on reports of gunfire.
Soon after, police were told that two gunshot victims had been admitted at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. One man had “potential life-threatening” injuries, while the other victim is expected to survive.
Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No one is in custody.