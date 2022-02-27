CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesotans are finding ways to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including boycotts.
Sean Okerlund, the owner of Cambridge Bar and Grill in Cambridge, has decided to stop selling Russian vodka.
“It’s a small gesture,” Okerlund said. “It’s a symbolic thing to do. And, you know, I mean is it gonna change what happens over there? No, of course not. But it’s just our little way of doing something that shows the support for the people that are going through what they’re going through over there.”
Okerlund says the conflict puts his life in Cambridge in perspective. He’s fine taking the financial hit on not selling a few cases stashed in the basement.
“We’re very fortunate living in the United States,” Okerlund said.
Dan Keyport has made a similar pledge at his Dolce Vita Wine Shop in Chaska. The only Russian brand he sells is Russian Standard Vodka, and he says once the last couple bottles are gone, that’s it.
“I was so appalled at what’s happening with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I thought ‘What could I do?’” Keyport said.
He also plans to buy Ukrainian vodka to sell in the store that he’s never carried before.
Many popular vodka brands aren’t, in fact, Russian — including Absolut, Ketel One and Tito’s.