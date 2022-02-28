MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Monday to life in prison, without the possibility of release, for the murder of a man in south Minneapolis back in 2020.
Buay Duol was convicted in the shooting death of 33-year-old Lavelle Jackson, which happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2020, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Minneapolis police say Jackson was found suffering from gunshots wounds in a duplex on the 4300 block of 46th Avenue South, and later died at a local hospital.
Duol was first charged last September with first- and second-degree intentional murder, but investigators later strengthened their case against him via cellphone tracking evidence and a jail confession. He was convicted in late January of this year.