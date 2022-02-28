SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Valleyfair is taking the scare out of its Halloween festivities.
The Shakopee theme park announced Tuesday that its doing away with its annual “ValleySCARE” attraction in favor of a Halloween event that’s “all fun and no fright.”
“Tricks And Treats” will give visitors two paths to take. The Land of Tricks promises “spooky (but not scary), gross and weird adventures,” while the Land of Treats features “all the nostalgia of a cozy fall festival.”
The new Halloween attraction will be open on select dates from Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. Click here for more information.