MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the heels of his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Joe Biden will visit Superior, Wisconsin, to tout the federal infrastructure law that will bring billions to Minnesota and Wisconsin, including to the interchange that connects the two states.

He’ll land in Duluth and give remarks at University of Wisconsin-Superior Wednesday afternoon.

Mitch Landrieu, the president’s senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator, said Biden’s choice for the visit is deliberate, calling it a “symbol.” The Twin Ports are an example of two communities connected by infrastructure with the Blatnik bridge.

“It’s a very important link, because it’s connected to two ports. It’s right next to the Great Lakes,” he said. “All of these things are part of rebuilding in America in an important way that’s going to lower people’s costs, make their lives more efficient, give them access to the emergency routes that they need.”

Minnesota and Wisconsin will each get billions from the infrastructure law, which passed with bipartisan support late last year.

The Twin Ports interchange, which sees 80,000 vehicles passing through on a daily basis, is one project poised to benefit from a federal funding boost, which Biden highlighted during his visit to Rosemount in November.

“The bill sells itself, because most Americans agree that this is an investment that is long overdue,” said Landrieu, who was mayor in New Orleans during recovery efforts following Hurricane Katrina.

Minnesota alone expects $7.3 billion from the $1.2 trillion law, more than 80% of it requiring a state dollar match, according to an estimate from Minnesota Management and Budget. That’s money for roads, bridges, public transportation, airports, broadband and more. Most of the funds to Minnesota are for roads and bridges.

There’s $1 billion in the law to clean up the Great Lakes and restore degraded sites, including Lake Superior.

Biden’s visit comes during an election year where the president’s approval ratings are below 50% and Democrats are trying to shore up support to keep control of Congress.