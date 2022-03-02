Originally published March 1. Updated with confirmed death and identity of victim.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people were hospitalized following an apartment fire Tuesday in St. Paul. One of the victims later died.
The St. Paul Fire Department says crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to the Johnson Parkway apartment building on the 1300 block of Ames Avenue in the city’s Roosevelt – Phalen Center neighborhood.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and removed two people from the apartment where the fire started. An ambulance brought three people to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not given.
On Wednesday, St. Paul police said one of the victims died. Police identified him as 73-year-old James Sparks of St. Paul.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.