ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Law enforcement are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul Wednesday evening.
The two-vehicle crash happened on the interstate near Johnson Parkway in the 7 p.m. hour, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, causing some minor traffic delays.
Investigators say “two occupants may have left the scene of the crash.” The occupants of the other vehicle suffered injuries that aren’t considered life threatening.
