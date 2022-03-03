MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit says a power outage has caused some bus trips to be canceled Thursday morning.
The outage occurred at the South Garage, but Metro Transit said as of 5:20 a.m. power had been restored and service was resuming.
Heads up to bus riders in the metro – check to make sure your trip is still on! https://t.co/kz2Od1Bkfm
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) March 3, 2022
Metro Transit’s rider alerts site said four trips on the A Line departing from the Rosedale Transit Center and 46th Street Station Gate were canceled by the outage.
More than 30 total routes in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the south suburbs operate out of the South Garage.