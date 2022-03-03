FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Metro Transit, Power Outages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit says a power outage has caused some bus trips to be canceled Thursday morning.

The outage occurred at the South Garage, but Metro Transit said as of 5:20 a.m. power had been restored and service was resuming.

Metro Transit’s rider alerts site said four trips on the A Line departing from the Rosedale Transit Center and 46th Street Station Gate were canceled by the outage.

More than 30 total routes in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the south suburbs operate out of the South Garage.