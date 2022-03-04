INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Simley took the Class AA team state title on Thursday for the fourth straight season. On Friday, a plethora of Spartans aimed to continue their dominance, wrestling for individual state crowns, still riding the high of the team win.

“It was fun. It’s nothing new. We know that we’re the hardest workers. So we went out and there and we did business,” said junior Brandon Morvari.

“It was like no other. Those titles are like winning individual titles only better because you’re celebrating it with your brothers,” said senior Chase DeBlaere. “Man, four in a row, that’s crazy. It’s been four crazy different teams, and I’m just really proud to be on this one this year, too.”

The 15th team championship in school history is sweet, but those participating solo had to bear down. Like Morvari, who found himself in a hole in his quarterfinal match, down 5-1 with less than a minute to go. He came back to win, 6-5.

“He fireman’s me early. So I knew I had to get something big in the end. Time was running out, so I just had to go for something,” Morvari said. “You gotta put stuff together, more than one shot in a row, go for something big.”

DeBlaere is going for some history and to join the four state title club in Minnesota wrestling.

“That’d be the icing on the cake,” he said after winning his two matches on Friday, 15-4 (MD) in the first round and a fall in 2:12 in the quarterfinals. “Everything I’ve wanted. Everything I’ve wished for. It’s really been four years for one day and that’s tomorrow.”

The semifinals and finals for both the boys and girls are tomorrow at the Xcel Energy Center.