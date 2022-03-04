ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he’s directing state agencies to terminate any contracts with Russian entities as the country invades Ukraine.
"Minnesota stands firmly with Ukraine and strongly condemns the Russian government's actions," Walz said.
In an executive order signed Friday, Walz says state agencies must review their existing contracts to see if they have any with Russian entities. If they do, they must terminate the contracts "as practicable."
Additionally, state agencies are to refrain from entering into contracts with Russian entities and “avoid further contracts with Russian entities.”
The executive order will be effective 15 days after being published in the State Register and filing with the Secretary of State.

Gov. Tim Walz signs executive order directing state agencies to end contracts with Russian entities, but it's unclear how many have such contracts.
Full language: pic.twitter.com/ekqWkiDe5a
— Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) March 4, 2022
Walz is also encouraging Minnesotans to donate to organizations supporting Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. Click here for resources.