Originally published March 3
SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (WCCO) — Truck drivers are caravanning across Minnesota on Interstate 94 Thursday.
The “Rolling For Freedom” rally has a series of stops planned for the rest of this week. Drivers will spend Thursday night in Sauk Centre, and then roll through the Twin Cities Friday.
The caravan will eventually end up just across the border in Hudson, Wisconsin, at the TA Travel Center.
Event organizers are encouraging peaceful shows of support on interstate overpasses. This rally follows the highly publicized Freedom Rally in Canada, where truck drivers there are protesting current COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.