Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More

More Certain

— Location: Duluth to Fergus Falls and points south

— Worst travel: Before sunrise and after sunset Saturday

— Precipitation: A bit of everything

Less Certain

— Snow: Amounts depend on temperatures, changeover times

— Icing: Under 1/10th of an inch likely, with higher amounts locally

— Thunder: Strong storms possible in southeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two disturbances over the Pacific Ocean will come together over the next 48 hours, creating a storm system that’ll bring Minnesota a messy weekend with snow, sleet, rain, and even thunder.

The WCCO Weather Team says that current models suggest the system’s front edge will arrive late Friday, bringing light snow to northern Minnesota. That’ll be followed by a surge of warm air early Saturday morning, which could produce thunderstorms in southeastern Minnesota, even at the edge of the Twin Cities metro. The Storm Prediction Center says the southeastern corner of the state is under a slight risk of severe weather.

To the north, freezing rain and sleet could make roads slick from the northern Twin Cities suburbs to Duluth. Anyone with travel plans in the area Saturday morning may want to reconsider them, as a thin layer of ice could coat the roads.

Throughout the day Saturday, the storm system is expected to bring waves of rainfall to southern Minnesota, where temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. However, western and northern Minnesota, where temperatures are expected to be cooler, could see anything from freezing rain to snow, depending on local conditions.

After sunset Saturday, the precipitation is expected to gradually change to snow, which is expected to fall through Sunday morning. This far out it’s too hard to tell how much could accumulate, although it’s likely that northern and western Minnesota will see larger amounts than southern areas of the state.

Following the storm, the start of next week looks to bring some sunshine and slightly below average temperatures, which are around the upper 30s for this time of year in the Twin Cities.

While Minnesotans might be enjoying the relative warmth of the last week, another blast of arctic air could descend on Minnesota next weekend, bringing a days-long stretch of frigid cold.