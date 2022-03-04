MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It appears there is a battle brewing between Morris Day and the estate of his former collaborator Prince.
Day posted an essay on Facebook Thursday night, claiming that the estate will no longer allow him to use the name Morris Day and the Time.
He posted his claim with a series of emoji — 🤬😡😤 — and the hashtag #icanttakethislyingdown.
Day and Prince created the band back in 1981. Some of their biggest hits, including “The Bird” and “Jungle Love,” were heavily featured in Prince’s 1984 film “Purple Rain,” where the band played themselves as Prince and the Revolution’s primary antagonists at First Avenue.
Prince’s estate has released a statement to WCCO:
“Given Prince’s longstanding history with Morris Day and what the Estate thought were amicable discussions, The Prince Estate was surprised and disappointed to see his recent post. The Estate is open to working proactively with Morris to resolve this matter. However, the information that he shared is not entirely accurate.”