MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A messy system is moving throughout the region, leaving behind a coating of ice in western Wisconsin, and threatening another round of rain and snow on Saturday afternoon throughout Minnesota.

A low-pressure system moved through overnight and in the early hours of Saturday, leaving behind slippery roads and a glazing of ice. The ice storm is mostly finished as of 9 a.m.

LIVE UPDATE: CBS News Minnesota will stream a weather update at 10 a.m.

However, precipitation will return in the early afternoon, through temperatures from the Twin Cities on east will be warm enough for rain during the day. There is still a threat for severe thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., but the tornado threat has decreased to a small sliver in southeastern Minnesota.

Here's your #mnwx #wiwx forecast update, including what has stayed the same, and what has changed since last night. Overall, only slight adjustments. What's left in the Metro:

🟩 RAIN: about 0.50"

🟧 ICE: about 0.10" (after dark)

🟦 SNOW: 1-3" overnight

🟥 SEVERE: Not likely pic.twitter.com/pnCfGFUYBe — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 5, 2022

The storm is tracking a little further south and east than it initially looked, which means there will be a higher potential for freezing rain in the late afternoon northwest of the metro.

Then, as the sun sets, the precipitation will transition into snow, which will hit the Twin Cities around 11 p.m. This means Sunday morning roads could be especially dangerous, with a thin layer of ice under the snow.

In all, WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says around 1-3 inches of snow will fall in the metro, but more accumulation is expected in southwestern Minnesota, near Worthington. That area could see about 6 inches.

Temperatures on Sunday will top out around 30 degrees.