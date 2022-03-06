ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota House of Representatives passed Monday the Crown Act, barring discrimination on the basis of hair, an issue that resonates profoundly in the Black community.

At Get Gorgeous Salon and Spa in St. Paul’s Historic Rondo neighborhood, the Crown Act is welcome news.

“I think it’s wonderful, I think that as women and men that whatever grows out of your hair is natural, so it needs to be accepted,” said owner Ilka Bird.

Lawmakers and community leaders at the capitol say it’s needed to protect those choosing to wear natural hair styles like afros and braids.

Twin Cities Urban League President said “hair discrimination is happening here, its happening all the way from the boardroom to the classroom.”

An Urban League staffer said, it’s more than just a sense of pride or a sense of a hairstyle, “it’s our heritage, it’s our culture.”

Vachel Hudson, who works for the Urban League, has experienced the issue first hand.

“My first jobs as a salesman, I was told I would look much cleaner, much nicer if I cut my hair,” he said.

In 2020, the Minnesota House passed the Crown Act. It went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Minneapolis Sen. Bobby Joe Champion (DFL-Minneapolis), whose two sons have braids, is hoping this year will be different.

“In the Senate, yes, it’s going to be a heavy lift, but I believe my Senate colleagues, they are going to figure out how important it is,” he said.

Minnesota is not alone in pushing this. Fourteen other states have passed anti-hair discrimination laws. So too has the U.S. House of Representatives. However, it s not federal law, because it has not passed the U.S. Senate.

WCCO-TV reached out to the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary committee to see if the Crown Act will get a hearing in the Senate. We have not heard back.