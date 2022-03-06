ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Calls to stand with Ukraine continue in Minnesota.

More than a thousand people gathered outside the State Capitol in St. Paul for a rally Sunday afternoon, including Gov. Tim Walz, who declared Sunday “Ukrainian Solidarity Day” in Minnesota.

Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for Ukraine, many holding flags and signs, and calling on the U.S. government to establish a no-fly zone. The rally was just one of several events taking place across the metro Sunday in support of Ukraine.

In times of need, the Ukrainian community stands together. Oleksiy Khrystych, choir director at St. Katherine Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arden Hills, says donations have been pouring in.

“We are really grateful for all the support that every organization, every Minnesotan helps us with,” Khrystych said.

He says medical supplies and protective gear are in high demand.

“You can see all a variety of clothes, food, baby formula, diapers, basically everything that people need every day,” he said.

Olesia Sarazhynskyy, 17, sold jewelry from her Ukrainian Esty line.

“I’m trying to stay active, so this is kind of a way I can physically make something and contribute and express my creative side while still helping the cause there,” Sarazhynskyy said.

Many still have loved ones in Ukraine, like a man we met outside. He showed us a photo of his 63-year-old friend in Kyiv, who is taking up arms and ready to fight.

Across the metro in Eden Prairie, Russian Camp MN held a fundraiser for the children of Ukraine. They sold items and wrote letters to refugee children in Poland, sharing their love.

“They’re not alone, and we stand with them, and we want to help them in every way we can,” said Leah Rudashevsky, 11.

Tamera Von Schmidt-Pauly is Russian Camp MN’s program director.

“Even though we speak Russian, we are not with the Russian government,” Schmidt-Pauly said. “We stand against what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is doing. And as communities, friends and neighbors here, we do what we can to help those in the war right now.”

Schmidt-Pauly says the kids who come to Russian Camp MN are from all different backgrounds. She hopes they learned Sunday that they can make an impact regardless of their age, or their distance.