MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his performance during last week’s games.
On Monday, the team announced the honor, which is for games played last Monday through Sunday. It’s the second time this season that Towns has won the weekly award – and the sixth time in his career.READ MORE: Timberwolves Beat Trail Blazers 135-121 For 4th Straight Win
According to the team, Towns is the only player in the NBA this season to average 20 or more points per game while also shooting 50% or better from the field and 40% or better from three.READ MORE: Towns, Reid Score 20, Carry Timberwolves Past Thunder 138-101
Towns is 13th in the NBA in scoring (24.6 points per game) and 16th in rebounds (9.6 rebounds per game).
“The 7-0 center has helped the Timberwolves to a 36-29 record this season, including a 20-12 record at Target Center after Saturday night’s 135-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers,” the team said in a release.
In mid-February, Towns became the first center to win the 3-Point Shooting Contest, defeating seven guards during the NBA’s All-Star Saturday.MORE NEWS: Towns Has 39 Points As Wolves Surge Past Warriors 129-114
Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was the player of the week for the Eastern Conference.