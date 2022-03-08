BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Burnsville High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning following a report of a weapon in the building.
Local police in the southern Twin Cities suburb said that they responded to the school, located on 600 block of Highway 13, and searched the campus. No injuries have been reported.
School administrators sent an email to parents saying that the lockdown went into effect at 11:30 a.m. after there was a report of a weapon at the school.
Parents were told not to come to the building.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.