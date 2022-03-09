MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “It’s very high stakes and extremely stressful,” Bill Green said.

Green is a former superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools. He served in the role from 2006-2010 before stepping down to teach as a professor at Augsburg University.

Green took part in two contract negotiations with Minneapolis educators.

“So much of negotiations is waiting and that can kind of fray at your nerves,” Green said.

He is also an award-winning author. The history professor will be releasing a book on the historic Minneapolis teachers strike in 1970 later this year.

Green says the priorities teachers are fighting for like higher wages, better mental health support for students, and smaller class sizes, aren’t far off from the issues raised 15 years or even decades ago.

Things bubbled over during the last two years.

“The impact of the pandemic on kids and families,” Green said. “Not just the physical impact but the emotional impact.”

The strike in 1970 went for almost three weeks. Green said it’s hard to say how long this strike will go.

“The trickiest moment is to persuade constituents the compromise they may have to negotiate may not be satisfying.”

Green’s Book titled “Strike!” will be out in the Fall.