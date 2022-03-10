MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Local support for Ukraine continues to grow in the form of tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

For Mary Ostapenko Anstett and the other volunteers at East Side Neighborhood Services, the message is simple.

“We serve people,” Anstett said.

Even a small amount could make a big difference for Ukrainian refugees that are crossing the border into Poland.

“Diapers, formula, clothing,” she said. “We’re seeing women and children and elderly people crossing the border over with just a bag to their name.”

Something that this first-generation Ukrainian American says is heartbreaking.

“We just wanted to reach out and do whatever we could to help,” she said.

And throughout the day, it was a connection to the cause that was driving donations for many.

“I have a personal connection I would say from my mom, because she was born in a bomb shelter during WWII while fleeing Nazi occupation of Kharkiv,” said Minneapolis resident Andrey Pyatogorets. “That’s why we’re trying to help what we can do.”

It comes at a time where community efforts to support Ukraine continue to grow. At Allina Health, tens of thousands of dollars in medical supplies are now headed to the front lines.

“I think as our employees are seeing images coming over from that region, they are wondering what they can do to help,” said Sharah Charai, the director of supply chain operations for Allina Health.

Anstett and others are hoping they’ll make a difference.

“I just hope that all of this madness stops very soon and life gets somewhat back to normal,” Pyatogorets said.

Anstett says East Side Neighborhood Services will continue to accept donations like baby formula and first aid kits in the coming days. They will also take financial donations.

There are a number of organizations providing aid to Ukraine right now. Click here for more information.