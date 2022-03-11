MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old St. Paul man has pleaded guilty in a shooting at Mall of America that injured two people on New Year’s Eve.

According to court documents in Hennepin County, Kahlil Wiley pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Dec. 31 incident.

Wiley shot a man in the leg after a fight inside the mall. Another man was grazed by the same bullet. Wiley fled the mall following the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, prior to the shooting, the victim who was shot in the leg was upset with Wiley over a previous incident. When the victim saw Wiley on the third floor of the mall, the victim and his friend started to chase Wiley.

Wiley at one point turned around, pulled out a handgun and then shot the victim in the leg, the complaint said.

Investigators recovered a single discharged shell casing at the scene and determined Wiley fired a single gunshot.

The bullet struck the victim’s leg, exited his leg, ricocheted off a metal railing and then grazed the second victim’s shoulder.

Surveillance video at the time of the shooting showed a crowded mall with many shoppers about, including children.

Wiley was later arrested during a traffic stop. The gun recovered on him was the same gun he used in the shooting, the complaint said.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 22.