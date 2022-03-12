DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Duluth arrested a 14-year-old boy on Friday for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old family member.
According to the Duluth Police Department, officers arrived at the 1700 block of East Superior Street after 6:30 p.m. on Friday to respond to a disturbance call.
A male family member said he was assaulted. Police spoke to the man and determined there was no assault and left the scene.
Later, police were dispatched to the same address. There, they found an unresponsive 19-year-old family member, who was declared dead at the scene.
Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the death. He was taken to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center, where he is waiting to be formally charged for second-degree murder.
The victim’s name has not been released.