MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a defunct business in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department said that officers responded Saturday afternoon to a report of an unresponsive person inside a building no longer open for business on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue. Inside the building, officers found a dead man.
The man’s identity has not been released, but police say he was in his 40s.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the man’s death. His name will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.