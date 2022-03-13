EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – Bryant Lake Dog Park was perhaps the most popular spot in Eden Prairie Sunday morning, thanks to spring’s first real warm-up.
“It definitely was, you know, hard to find a parking spot,” said Blake Dragos of Chanhassen.
With temperatures peaking in the 40s and even warmer weather on the horizon, dog owners embraced the sun.
“This beautiful weather,” said Kari Lindstone. “It was freezing out here yesterday with the wind, but today is so absolutely gorgeous.”
“This was a good cold winter, this year, we’ve had enough snow,” said Ralf Loeffelhoz. “We know [snow] can happen in April, May, right, but we are done, we are definitely done with the winter.”