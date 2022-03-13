MN Weather: Winter Storm To Strike Early Monday Before Spring-Like Temps ArriveThere's a lot of spring in the forecast, but we're not quite done with the winter weather yet.

'Spring Is Here': Minnesotans Bask In Warmer TempsBryant Lake Dog Park was perhaps the most popular spot in Eden Prairie Sunday morning, thanks to spring’s first real warm-up.

Minnesota Weather: Mild Weekend With Chance For Snow In Northern MNFriday night could be the last stretch of subzero cold that Minnesotans will have to endure this season.

MN Weather: Windy, Colder Air Moving In, But Spring-Like Temps Are On The HorizonHigh temperatures will only stay in the teens Friday with subzero chills all day.

Minnesota Weather: Streak Of Below Average Temperatures Starts WednesdayWednesday is off to a chilly start, and it's not going to get much warmer in the Twin Cities.