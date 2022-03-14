MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating two carjackings that occurred near the University of Minnesota campus Sunday evening.
According to the university, the first carjacking happened at Eighth Street and 13th Avenue SE shortly after 8:35 p.m. and the second one at Seventh Street and 13th Avenue SE at around 11 p.m.
Both incidents involved two male suspects.
In the first carjacking, two suspects pulled the victim from a Chevrolet Cruz with the Missouri license plate TCH593Z. The victim had limited information, but said the two suspects arrived in a Black Ford Edge.
In the second incident, the suspects were armed with a handgun and stole the victim's Volvo V60 with the Minnesota license plate ENJ575.
U of M safety notifications are listed here.