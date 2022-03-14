MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing its plunge, now standing at levels not seen since the middle of last summer. The latest figures show a 3.6% rate in Minnesota. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 10.2, which is considered just barely above the line of high risk, but also significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 6.4 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January.

These key health factors being on the decline have prompted the end of mask mandates in recent weeks. Most recently, the Twin Cities lifted mask mandates for city-managed buildings, which applies to both visitors and employees. National transportation officials, however, have extended the mask mandate for public transportation through April 18.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Wednesday reported 530 new cases and 16 more deaths due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,280 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,422,344, which includes 62,154 reinfections.

There have now been 61,007 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,292 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

Also, the number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 is also in a free fall, currently sitting at 38. Until late February, that figure hadn’t been below 100 since last August. There are currently 260 COVID patients in non-ICU beds.

A total of 9,459,644 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.165 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.6% have received at least one shot; that figure is at 96.6% among the state’s 65+ population.