ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the deputy who shot a woman early Sunday morning following a vehicle pursuit in northwestern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Mahnomen County Deputy Dakota Czerny shot 20-year-old Shequoya Deanne Basswood, of Mahnomen.
The BCA says another deputy attempted to pull a vehicle over for speeding on Highway 200 at about 1:30 a.m., but the driver fled. That deputy soon drove into a ditch, but Deputy Czerny was also in pursuit and continued the chase.
Czerny eventually used the PIT maneuver and spun the suspect vehicle into a ditch in the Village of Naytahwaush. The BCA says six people were in the vehicle, and two fled on foot. Czerny told investigators that while attempting to “detain the four passengers” still at the scene, Basswood pulled out a gun. Czerny then shot her.
Investigators say a handgun was found at the scene, but it’s “unclear at this point whether Basswood discharged her firearm.” She was eventually flown to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where she is still being treated as of Tuesday. Her condition hasn’t been released. No one else was hurt in the crash and shooting.
The BCA says Czerny’s body camera wasn’t turned on until after the shooting, but it “was captured on dash camera.” Czerny has been with the department for a year.
One of the two people who fled the suspect vehicle was found, but the other person got away. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the BCA at 761-793-7000.