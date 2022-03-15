Bracket Challenge:Think you've got the perfect brackets? Play against our VIPs and you could win a $1,000 grand prize!
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools says it does not have the money to give striking educators what they want.

The district reiterated its position Tuesday night as the week-long strike continues.

“We have been thinking creatively about ways we can compromise, but we have reached our financial limitations,” said MPS board treasurer Kimberly Caprini.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers is fighting for limits on class sizes, higher wages and more mental-health support. The district says it’s committed to reaching an agreement.

MPS’s food service workers, represented by SEIU Local 284, filed notice of their intent to strike Tuesday. A 10-day “cooling-off” period will go into effect. March 28 is the earliest date those workers could start walking picket lines.