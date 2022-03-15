MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools says it does not have the money to give striking educators what they want.
The district reiterated its position Tuesday night as the week-long strike continues.READ MORE: Minneapolis Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Week With A New Concern: Makeup Days
“We have been thinking creatively about ways we can compromise, but we have reached our financial limitations,” said MPS board treasurer Kimberly Caprini.READ MORE: Minneapolis Educators Set To Enter 2nd Week Of Strike
The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers is fighting for limits on class sizes, higher wages and more mental-health support. The district says it’s committed to reaching an agreement.MORE NEWS: Negotiations Continue On 5th Day Of Minneapolis Educator Strike
MPS’s food service workers, represented by SEIU Local 284, filed notice of their intent to strike Tuesday. A 10-day “cooling-off” period will go into effect. March 28 is the earliest date those workers could start walking picket lines.