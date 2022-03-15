ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they’re investigating a homicide Tuesday morning.
Police didn’t release many details but said they found a woman dead on the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue.
The address police are investigating is an industrial building.
