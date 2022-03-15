Bracket Challenge:Think you've got the perfect brackets? Play against our VIPs and you could win a $1,000 grand prize!
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Homicide, Local TV, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they’re investigating a homicide Tuesday morning.

Police didn’t release many details but said they found a woman dead on the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue.

The address police are investigating is an industrial building.

Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.