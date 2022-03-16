ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s not a large section of St. Paul, but it’s certainly the most desirable, according to a new ranking of the best places to live in Minnesota. Niche says homeowners should seek out St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland, stretching from the Mississippi River to Ayd Mill Road between Summit and Randolph Avenues.
In addition to being the location of Macalester College, the area is also lauded for its “dense suburban feel” along with “a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.” The website Niche said that the neighborhood is home to “many young professionals” and “residents tend to be liberal.”
Niche also said that the public schools in the area — including the titular Groveland Elementary — are all above average.
Mac-Groveland wasn’t the only St. Paul neighborhood to make the cut on Niche’s list. St. Anthony Park and Summit Hill also placed within the top five spots, with Union Hill, Highland and Como showing up within the top 10.
Minneapolis neighborhoods didn’t fare quite so well, with none of them showing up in the top 10, though nearby suburbs Falcon Heights, Lauderdale and Edina all did. The highest ranking Minneapolis neighborhood was Fulton, which slotted 13th on the overall list, closely followed by Linden Hills and Kingfield.
St. Paul’s downtown also outranked Minneapolis’s on the list, with the former netting a 19th place showing, compared to 26th for Minneapolis’s Downtown West. (Downtown East was #33, and the North Loop landed at #35.)
The highest ranking non-Twin Cities entry, according to Niche, was the Rochester area’s Cascade Township, which ranked #50.
