ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is reportedly in critical condition after an overnight shooting in St. Paul.
Officers said they were summoned to the 300 block of Eichenwald Street at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a report of shots fired.
Responding officers say they found a 52-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Regions Hospital, where his latest condition was reportedly critical but stable.
No one has been arrested in the shooting, and police say that they don’t have any information on the suspect.