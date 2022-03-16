MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NFL has finalized the order for the 2022 draft, so the Vikings now know exactly where they’ll be picking in April.
The Vikings have eight picks in the draft. Here’s where they fall:READ MORE: COVID In MN: 800+ More Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Dips To Nearly 3%
– Round 1, pick 12
– Round 2, pick 14 (46 overall)
– Round 3, pick 13 (77)
– Round 5, pick 13 (156)
– Round 6, pick 5 (184)
– Round 6, pick 12 (191)
– Round 6, pick 13 (192)
– Round 7, pick 29 (250)
The first round of the draft starts April 28.READ MORE: How To Play WCCO's Bracket Challenge
While former general manager Rick Spielman was known for wheeling and dealing with his draft picks, it remains to be seen how his successor Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will operate on draft day.
MORE: Kirk Cousins, Vikings Agree To 1-Year, $35M Contract Extension
The Vikings have several holes to fill, mainly on defense, and will look to add multiple starting caliber rookies due to their salary cap woes.MORE NEWS: Man Critical After St. Paul Shooting
The team announced Wednesday that voluntary offseason workouts will begin April 11, followed by rookie mini camp starting May 13. OTAs take place in mid-May, and training camp starts June 7.