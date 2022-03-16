Originally published on March 15
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in West St. Paul say a Target store is closed Tuesday after a woman depredated the retail building.
Police say it happened at the Target on Robert Street South around 9:45 a.m.
Arriving officers found the store evacuated because a woman was “in the electronics department actively damaging property,” police said.
According to police, the woman cut a damaging path through the store “apparently at random,” at one point using golf clubs to smash fixtures and products.
The woman was arrested and is being held at the Dakota County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those in custody until they have been formally charged.
The woman’s motive is unclear, police said. No one was injured in the incident.