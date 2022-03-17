MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans traveling on Sun Country Airlines are frustrated by last-minute cancellations. Some have been stranded and others are struggling to get ahold of customer service.

WCCO told you the story of a local baseball team earlier this week that was nearly sidelined from a tournament in Arizona after Sun Country cancelled their flight. We have since heard similar complaints and asked the airline what’s going wrong.

A road trip across half the country wasn’t part of the itinerary for Faribault resident Nancy Dolter’s family. It was their solution of necessity after being stranded in Tampa when their Sun Country flight got cancelled within hours of departure.

“We didn’t know what to do. It was shock at the moment,” Dolter said. “After you spend a great deal of money on vacation, which we did, to have to spend an extra $2,000 to get home — and just hours and hours of being on hold and being on the phone, not knowing — it was absolute stress and chaos.”

They rented a car and drove from Florida to Faribault on Sunday. It was their Plan B when they heard nothing but silence from Sun Country.

WCCO heard similar stories from frustrated passengers who also couldn’t get ahold of the airline after cancellation.

In a statement to us, Sun Country apologized and cited weather events, saying in part: “We deeply apologize to our guests. We recognize the desire for travel and vacation after two difficult years, and a cancellation is frustrating and disappointing. Our customer service agents are doing as much as they can to help each guest impacted by these cancellations.”

Still, Dolter says she expected more from the Minnesota-based company. She says she won’t fly with them again.

“I just felt like Sun Country would take care of us. I’ve always flown Sun Country without fear of anything and, I mean, I was just appalled.”

Sun Country said it would give a refund or vouchers for cancelled flights, but when we asked if they would reimburse for other travel costs like Dolter experienced, they said they’d only cover the cost of the flight at MSP Airport.

If you experienced a similar situation, Sun Country says use the call-back feature and someone will get in touch.