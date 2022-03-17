ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and the luck of the Irish will once again be flowing through the Twin Cities.
The Minneapolis parade is moving to Columbia Heights this year. It starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 40th Avenue Northeast and Van Buren Street.
MORE: Twin Cities Restaurants Say They’ll Need Huge St. Patrick’s Boost To Stay Afloat
In St. Paul, the St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Lowertown at noon. It begins at Rice Park and follows Fifth Street to Mears Park, with a post-party happening at CHS Field.
In 2020, St. Paul’s parade was canceled, and last year, a drive-thru parade was held. The 2022 parade’s route is the reverse of of the typical one.