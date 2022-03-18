MONTEVIDEO, Minn. (WCCO) — The Montevideo girls basketball team made history this week. Although the road did not lead to a championship, the town can be proud of the trip.

“We’ve mad so much history this year, first time for Central Conference champs, and then coming to state,” one student said.

Even still, wins and losses won’t define the Montevideo team’s first trip to state.

“It’s a very good experience, and it’s great for the town,” fan Barb Rhoda said. “It gets everybody together.”

“Feel like it gives us a lot of confidence, especially for the younger kids coming up,” junior forward Avery Koenen said. “The standard of what we’re capable of.”

And they’ve brought hometown pride with them. You can’t forget the most important part of going to state — the fan culture.

“It’s definitely new for us, but it’s so much fun,” one student said.

What they take back with them makes the trip worth it.

“I want them to be appreciative, I want them to have fun,” head coach Anthony Jackson said. “I want them to be a very competitive basketball team on the court.”

“Just a lot of memories, I think,” Koenen said. “So far, we’ve just had a lot of fun.”

Montevideo lost in the consolation championship to Pequot Lakes today.