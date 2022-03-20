ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man was shot early Sunday while trying to fend off a group of catalytic converter thieves.
The St. Paul Police Department said it happened around 2:40 a.m. on the 1100 block of Marion Street.
A man in his 20s confronted multiple people who were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. He was shot in the arm and chest.
Police say he was taken to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.