By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Shootings, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man was shot early Sunday while trying to fend off a group of catalytic converter thieves.

The St. Paul Police Department said it happened around 2:40 a.m. on the 1100 block of Marion Street.

A man in his 20s confronted multiple people who were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. He was shot in the arm and chest.

Police say he was taken to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.