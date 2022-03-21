ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A big rescue mission is now a success story after 49 guinea pigs showed up at a shelter. Someone surrendered the guinea pigs to St. Paul Animal Control last week, leading to an urgent effort to find foster homes.

At Becky Boyers home, the newest addition to the family is settling right in.

“She loves lettuce and dislikes apples,” Boyer said.

“Polly Pocket” was one of 49 guinea pigs surrendered to St. Paul Animal Control on Wednesday. By Saturday, all were gone to rescues and foster homes.

“Cage, hay, food, water bottle, everything was set. We just needed to bring her home,” Boyer said.

From Becky Boyer in Eagan to Mike Thomas in Rosemount, Minnesotans stepped up.

“Our foster group leader contacted my wife and we said absolutely,” Thomas said.

His family has been fostering animals for years and finds it a rewarding experience.

“My wife and I have been doing it for 17 years now — usually dogs, but we’re fostering a turtle,” he said.

Last week 49 Guinea Pigs were surrendered to the St. Paul Animal Control. Within just days people from all over MN stepped up to foster them, including rescues. Hear from two of the foster owners & learn about the resources available for animal owners who need help, @WCCO 10pm pic.twitter.com/H8M3auhDUR — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 21, 2022

Now, his family is fostering “Cupcake.”

“It’s wonderful how many people step up and help out when there are animals in need,” he said.

Both foster families think their guinea pigs are pregnant. With three puppies on average per litter, experts say it’s easy for things to get out of hand.

“This situation could have been so much worse. The last thing we want to do is shame someone who did come forward and was seeking that help and did the right thing,” Ruff Start Rescue Executive Director and Founder Azure Davis said.

Ruff Start Rescue was one of several organizations that picked up the guinea pigs.

“We just want people to know that rescues, animal control, to reach out to and they aren’t going to be criticized for asking for help,” Davis said.

They still have several waiting for their forever homes. If you or someone you know is interested in fostering or adopting one of the Guinea Pigs, click here.