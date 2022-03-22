MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Backup quarterback Sean Mannion has re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Tuesday.
Mannion, 29, first joined the Vikings in the 2019-2020 season. Last season, after spending the pre-season in Seattle, he re-joined the Vikings and was the main backup to starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.
In Week 17, Mannion started against the Green Bay Packers, when Cousins was sidelined after contracting COVID-19. While the Vikings lost the game 37-10, Mannion completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards, and he threw his first career touchdown.
Mannion was a third-round draft pick for the Rams in 2015. He spent four years with St. Louis/Los Angeles, and was on the squad during the team’s Super Bowl LIII appearance, when they lost to the Patriots.