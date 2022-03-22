MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly four decades in business, a skyway jeweler in downtown Minneapolis is moving – but not far.
Gittelson Jewelers announced Tuesday it will move from the Northstar Center skyway to the Six Quebec building at 601 Marquette Avenue.
“We hope this new location adds convenience for our existing customers in the Minneapolis area and allows us the opportunity to introduce our family-owned business to new customers in the continued revitalization of the downtown area,” CEO Gene Gittelson said.
The jeweler said the new location will have both ground level and skyway access.
The move will happen in May, with a grand opening event planned for early June.
Gittelson Jewelers first opened in downtown Minneapolis in 1985.