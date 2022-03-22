MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A state agency has come up with a new plan to monitor what some call “forever chemicals” in nearly 400 facilities, places like industrial plants, landfills and regional airports.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will initially focus on detecting PFAS (or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance) chemicals in the air emissions and water. They can be found in everything from cosmetics to cookware, and they've been showing up in Minnesota's air, lakes and drinking water. Scientists say that they can cause serious health problems.
The overall goal is to protect Minnesotans from PFAS contamination.
"Twelve months ago, Minnesota laid out a comprehensive, long-term plan to protect families and communities from harmful PFAS contamination," MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler said. "This monitoring plan is the next phase of our commitment to better understand where and how PFAS is entering Minnesota's environment."
Among the regional airports being looked at are Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, International Falls, Hibbing, Rochester, St. Cloud, and Thief River Falls. The MPCA says that they have PFAS-containing firefighting foam on site, which is currently required.
The pollution agency is also looking at 91 wastewater treatment plants, including six in the Twin Cities.
Click here to see the full list of facilities included in the PFAS monitoring plan. The agency stressed that “inclusion on the monitoring plan facility list does not necessarily mean a facility is releasing PFAS to the air, surface, or groundwater — it only means they have been identified as a potential emitter, and monitoring is a necessary initial step.”