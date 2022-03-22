BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in the north metro say a group of thieves stole a person’s gun Monday evening, then shot at the victim as they gave chase.
Brooklyn Center officers first responded to the 5800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway on a reported robbery around 7:20 p.m.
Multiple suspects allegedly stole a person’s gun, and the victim then pursued the suspects as they fled, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
Police said the pursuit continued into Brooklyn Park, and when the ruckus reached the 8000 block of County Road 81, the suspects shot at the victim’s car.
Officers later found the vehicles involved on the 7100 block of West Broadway Avenue. Several people were arrested.