MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A carjacking involving multiple suspects has been reported overnight near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.
According to a safety alert issued by the university, the incident occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday at 14th Avenue Southeast and 7th Street Southeast. The victim’s gray Nissan Sentra with an Iowa license plate KPF299 was stolen.
The suspect vehicle is described as a gray Chevy Malibu with the Minnesota license plate CKG610. The primary suspect was described as a man in his early 20s wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. There were two other male suspects and a female suspect involved, the university said.
